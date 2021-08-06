New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,100 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Shares of RGLD opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

