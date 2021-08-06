New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,400 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after acquiring an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $90.48 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.