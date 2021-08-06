New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

