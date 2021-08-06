New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

