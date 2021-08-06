New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.