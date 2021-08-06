New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE TSN opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.