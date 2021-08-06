New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.44 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $1,748,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.