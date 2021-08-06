New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

