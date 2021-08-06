New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $2,340,135.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

