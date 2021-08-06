New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. 15,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

