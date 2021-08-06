New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.47. 992,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.