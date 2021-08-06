News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 376,589 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $23.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15.
News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
About News (NASDAQ:NWS)
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
