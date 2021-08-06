News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 376,589 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $23.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,536 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

