NextDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $151,678.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $151,678.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,088,628,305 coins and its circulating supply is 2,048,396,196 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

