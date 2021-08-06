NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Raised to C$35.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NFYEF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

