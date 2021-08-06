NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.89 and last traded at C$28.68. Approximately 83,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 326,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.09.

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.267219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

