NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 563,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

