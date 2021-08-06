NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares rose 8.2% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 12,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 362,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

