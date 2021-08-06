NGM Biopharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,658 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,812% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $23.04 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,031,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

