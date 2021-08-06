Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $44,074.10 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

NICK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 65,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $140.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

