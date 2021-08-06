nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Lowered to $36.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.89 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

