Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.03

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 59719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

