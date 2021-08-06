Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells $650,020.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,995. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $9,756,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

