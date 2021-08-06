Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of NYSE:STPC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Star Peak Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

