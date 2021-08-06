Northern Trust Corp Makes New $166,000 Investment in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.