Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kubient in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 38.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBNT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04. Kubient, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

