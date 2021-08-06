Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,048 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 97.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 303.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

GOGL stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

