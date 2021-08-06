Northern Trust Corp Sells 346,263 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Aware worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

