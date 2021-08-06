Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.50 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%.

NVO traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $103.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

