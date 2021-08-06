Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.