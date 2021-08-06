Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of CAI International worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE CAI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $965.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.