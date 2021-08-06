Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 59.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth about $13,458,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 72.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.24 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORAN. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

