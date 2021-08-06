Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of QAD worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QAD by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $86.84 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

