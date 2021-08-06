Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NFBK opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $857.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.