Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.78 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

