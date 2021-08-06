NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 357,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,866. The stock has a market cap of C$737.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.33.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

