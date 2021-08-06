NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $232.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.65. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

