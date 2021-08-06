nYFI (N0031) Trading Down 97.8% This Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $33,675.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 97.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00870656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00096876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042019 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

