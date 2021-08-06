O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

OI opened at $14.83 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

