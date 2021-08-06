O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $3,631,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 148.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99. O2Micro International Limited has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

