Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.09 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

