Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OCSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.
NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
