Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.