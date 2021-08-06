Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 30.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

OTLY opened at 18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 22.77. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 17.04 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

