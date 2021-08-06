Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $699.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.17. The stock has a market cap of $692.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.34, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.