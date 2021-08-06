Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Incyte by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

