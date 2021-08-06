Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 2,728 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

EL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.60. 17,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,993. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,693 shares of company stock valued at $99,498,244 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

