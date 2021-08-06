Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,238 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,131. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

