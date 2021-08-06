Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 65 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.35. 149,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

