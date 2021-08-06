Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.31. 30,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

