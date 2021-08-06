Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $9.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $165.02. 1,272,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

