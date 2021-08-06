Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,459,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.54. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,058. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

